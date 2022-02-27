February 10, 2022 Obituaries

Share !



Allie Lou Mullis Corbin

Allie Lou Mullis Corbin, born on November 21, 1941 in Shamrock, FL, passed away on January 30, 2022 after a short illness. She was 80 years old.

After retiring as a Custodian from the Dixie District Schools, she was a homemaker who enjoyed playing Spider Solitaire and Canasta, doing crafts, word search, crossword puzzles and sewing. She was a long time member of the Suwannee River Baptist Church of Old Town.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff Corbin (Julie) and John Corbin Jr. (Kim); daughter, Lisa Rollison (Edward) all of Old Town, FL; sisters, Minnie Kate Hatch of Mayo, FL, Sheila Kapraun of Orlando, FL, Angela Mullis; brother, Wayne Mullis; her grandchildren, Hallie Rollison (Mary), Jamie Corbin (Ryan), Samantha Corbin, Tyler Corbin (Katelyn) of Old Town, FL, Tabatha Leverett (Bobby) of Milton, FL, John ”Buddy” Corbin, III (Jessica) of Bronson, FL, Taylor Corbin of High Springs, FL and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John ”Johnny” Corbin, Sr.; parents, J.W. and Bertie Mullis; sisters, Sally Stone, Betty Hartzog and Vonice Land; brothers, Earl Mullis, James Mullis and Jesse Mullis.

A Visitation and Memorial service was held February 1st at Suwannee River Baptist Church in Old Town with Brother Curtis Hines and Brother Craig Hartzog officiating.

_______________

Margaret Dees Hurst

Margaret Dees Hurst was born to Marvin and Ruth Townsend Dees on February 5, 1931 on the Townsend Homestead in Hatch Bend, FL where she lived at the time of her death on January 30, 2022.

She attended Hatch Bend School through eighth grade and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1948. She then went to secretarial school and worked in Jacksonville until she married Donald C. Hurst, on December 23, 1949. Soon after Donald graduated from the University of Florida, they moved to American Samoa in the South Pacific for two years where he worked as an agriculturalist and their first daughter, Mary, was born. They returned to the states and settled in Arcadia, FL where their daughter, Cora was born. Soon they moved to Bell, where Donald taught Vocational Agriculture and served as FFA Advisor. While living in Bell their third daughter, Diane was born. They moved to Hatch Bend in 1963 and added a son, Andy and their last daughter, Karen to their family. Donald continued teaching and became Vocational Director for Gilchrist and Levy Counties.

Margaret was an excellent homemaker and cook. Many folks enjoyed the benefit of her good cooking. She taught Sunday School and VBS for many years and was very involved in WMU (as she supported missions around the world) at Priscilla Baptist and later, at Hatch Bend Baptist.

She practiced the gift of hospitality as Donald often invited friends and family in for meals. She and Donald traveled extensively in the United States, back to American Samoa, New Zealand, South America and the Panama Canal and Israel.

Margaret is predeceased by Donald, her husband of 62 years at his passing in June 2012; brothers, Harold and Wilbur; sister, Kathy and grandson, Michael Duda.

She leaves behind her children, Mary (Frank) Bohannon of Micanopy, FL, Cora (Roger) Lord of Trenton, FL, Diane (Jerry) Wasdin of Waldo, FL, Andy (Angela) Hurst of Leesburg, GA and Karen (Tommy) Duda of Ft. Myers, FL; her grandchildren are serving as pallbearers and are, Eric (Jenna) and Christopher Duda, Arielle and Ashlyn Hurst, Chad and Adam Brinker, Kaleigh (Taylor) Chastain, Kevin (Kristen) Lord, Kim Scott, Josh (Colleen) Killian, and Brett (Shanda) Bohannon. She also leaves behind seventeen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Also, her brother Billy (Terry) Dees of Hatch Bend; sisters, Inez (Eddie) Carnes, Betty (JW) Buchanan and Shirley Kelly, all of Jacksonville, FL and Mona (Ted) Ferguson of Mobile, AL.

Funeral services were held February 5th at Hatch Bend Baptist church with Pastor Brett Patterson officiating.

Memorial gifts can be given to Hatch Bend Baptist Church, 3029 Co. Rd. 500, Branford, FL 32008 or Friends of Children of NCF (Florida Baptist Children Home) P.O. Box 358502, Gainesville, FL 32635-5030.

Arrangements under the care of Daniels Funeral Home, Branford.

_______________

Elvin C. Lord

Elvin C. Lord, 92 of Lake City, FL passed from this life to his Heavenly home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Mr. Lord, the son of the late Essie Miller Lord and William Carlos Lord, was born in Trenton, FL on February 14, 1929. He was a resident of Trenton and Cross City before moving to Lake City in 1973 where he resided until his death.

Mr. Lord retired from the Department of Transportation after 43 years. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge and the Lake City Country Club. Mr. Lord enjoyed golfing, gardening, traveling, Gator sports and cattle farming.

Survivors include his daughter, Debbie (Garry) Durham of Cross City, FL; son, Dennis (Vicki) Lord of Lake City, FL; sister, Gwen Gillette of Fort White, FL; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Our family is especially thankful for the friendship and companionship of Ms. Maxine Bozzi, who filled his final years with love and happiness.

Graveside funeral services were held on February 2, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Mike Brown officiating. Interment followed.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Lake City. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

_______________

Dr. Wendell Lee Roberts

Dr. Wendell Lee Roberts of Gainesville, FL, age 82, passed away on February 6, 2022 at North FL Regional in Gainesville, FL.

Dr. Roberts was born February 3, 1940. He lived in Trenton throughout his childhood and graduated from Trenton High School in 1958, he was Salutatorian of his class. He was an avid athlete in basketball, football and was the drum major for the Trenton Tiger Band. He received The American Legion Award for Outstanding Student as well as numerous academic awards. He attended the National College of Chiropractic in Chicago, Illinois. He was a member of Sigma Phi Kappa Fraternity Lambda Phi Chapter (Honorary Society) and he also received credits from Upper Iowa University.

He received his Chiropractic Orthopedic certification in 1992 and went on to help thousands of patients with his healing hands. Dr. Roberts lived in Crystal River for many years and was on the Citrus County Planning and Zoning Board for five years.

He practiced in Gainesville, FL from 1983-2005 when he retired. During that time, he served as the University of FL Gators team chiropractor (in the 1990’s).

He enjoyed traveling, scuba diving, fishing and had an insatiable love for learning. He said “he led a good life” and was grateful for all the opportunities he had.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Elma Roberts of Trenton, FL. He is survived by his wife, Carol Roberts of Gainesville, FL; a sister, Sharon Roberts Henderson (Candace) of Jacksonville, FL; three children, Edith Roberts White (Ken) of Blairsville, GA, Don Roberts (DeeDee) of Crystal River, FL, Janie Roberts Bray (Norman) of Citra, FL; three bonus children, Pam Worsham of Gainesville, FL, Cindi Worsham Leavell (Thom) and Dan Worsham of Juneau, AK; ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

He was a member of the University City Church of Christ in Gainesville, FL.

A service is planned for Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Watson-Milton Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. and funeral at 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

________________