February 17, 2022 Obituaries

Alton E. Langford

Alton E. Langford, 83, of Trenton, FL passed away peacefully on February 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

Mr. Langford was born July 27, 1938 in Alachua County, FL to the late, Joel and Lessie Mae (Smith) Langford. He worked for many years in agriculture and was a skilled mechanic. He enjoyed his work as a farmer and cattle hauler. Before full time farming, he worked as a watermelon buyer for Kirby Produce; prior to that as a mechanic for about 15 years; and as a young man, he worked for Copeland Sausage Company.

Mr. Langford was a member of the Church of God. He enjoyed his family and was a loving father, grandfather and husband. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and farming.

Mr. Langford is survived by his wife, Daphene (Carlisle) Langford; his children, Lori (Junior) Dice, Sarah (Michael) Wilkerson, Crystal (Hank) Rossell, Timmy (Chris) Langford, J.C. (Teresa) Langford, Rebecca (Johny) Molnar, Little Robert Langford, Patty Debose, Wanda Sue Lamb, and Big Robert Samson; 30 grandchildren; 40 great- grandchildren; siblings, Mary Alley, Jackie Langford and Mayola Brown; caregivers, Sue Jones, Wanda Ozment, Shirley Ridgeway, Barbara Rose, Windy Davis and Linda Poole. He is preceded in death by wife, Shirley (Feagle) Langford; daughter, Denise Langford; siblings, Lallie Holt, Joseph Langford, Clarence Langford, Walter Langford, Henry Langford, Margie Hodge, David Langford, George Langford and William Langford.

Funeral Services for Mr. Langford were held on February 15th at Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel with Pastor DeWayne Bowdoin officiating. Burial followed at Center Hill Cemetery in Trenton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent, in memory of Alton Langford, to Haven Hospice of Chiefland, Florida, at 311 NE 9 Street, Chiefland, FL 32626.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Levi Ernest Matson

Levi Ernest Matson, 90, of Old Town, Florida passed away on February 9, 2022.

Mr. Matson was born August 28, 1931 in McKenzie, North Dakota to the late, John and Ida Maria (Moilanen) Matson. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked for many years as an agricultural farmer in Perham, NM and then as a vegetable farmer in Old Town, FL. Other work he has done included landscaping, woodworking and as a truck stop attendant.

Mr. Matson will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He had many close friends and could be seen in church a few times a week chatting with everyone. He was an excellent caregiver to first, his parents in NM, and then to two of his sisters, Lila Matson and Martha Korpi, and nephew, David Korpi in Florida. Being the youngest, and last surviving of all his siblings, he gladly stepped up as the family Patriarch. He loved his family and kept up to date communication going with his nieces and nephews.

Mr. Matson is survived by his nieces and nephews: Ida Kymalainen of Fitchburg, MA; Lila Stewart of Easthampton, CT; Joan Salamone of Malden, MA; Joyce Lyman of New Salem, MA; Doris Long of Swampscott, MA; Helen Miller of Aiken, SC; John Matson of Mason, OH; Gary Matson of Vancouver, WA; Donna Matson of Phoenix, AZ; Dean Matson of Hopkins, MN; Miriam Lynn of Shore View, MN; Sylvia Haupt of Rogers, OH; Shirley Garcia of Talent, OR; Lenore Glodowski of Chippewa Falls, WI; Sheila Price of Amarillo, TX; Miles Wiirre of Hewitt, MN and Corinne Halladay of Fremont, NE. He is preceded in death by siblings: Benjamin Matson, Mary Korkala, Willie Matson, Martha Korpi, Arthur Matson, Edna Lynn, Elina Inget, Elvira Wiirre and Lila Matson; nieces and nephews: Melba Johnson, Julia Simpson, David Korpi, Darlene Matson, Wayne Inget, Ernest Inget, Elina Inget, Louise Berg and Leon Wiirre.

Funeral Services for Mr. Matson will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

Mr. Matson’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all the folks, especially neighbors, Tim and Blanky Moore; and to all the staff at Park Meadows for all the care and kindness you provided to Levi.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Don Ray Nettles

Don Ray Nettles, 71, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. Don was born in Gainesville, FL on October 3,1950 to the late John Ray and Doris Marie (Hodge) Nettles.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna M. Nettles and his nephew, Patrick Fowler.

Don lived most of his life in Jacksonville, FL. He retired after a long time career as a professional truck driver. He was passionate about hunting and was truly at home in the woods, it brought him peace and tranquility. He enjoyed telling his stories of hunting and cherished his time with family and friends.

Don is survived by his children, Amanda Todd (Dale), Pamela Johnson (Gary), John Nettles, Carrie Dailey, and Kim Nettles; grandchildren, Andrew, Ryan, Dillon, Matthew and Michael; great- granddaughter, Emileigh; sisters, Mary Jane Fowler and Jeannie Hildreth (Butch); aunts, Wilma Covington and Becky Todd; four nieces; one nephew and a host of other relatives and friends.

A church and graveside service was held March 13th at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church in Trenton.

_______________

Anthony “Tony” Osteen

Anthony “Tony” Osteen, age 66 of Cross City, FL passed away on January 28, 2022. He was born on the same day in 1956 in Gainesville to Willis and Jerlene (Ward) Osteen.

He grew up in Dixie County and spent his whole life there. Tony owned and operated a trucking company. He also loved hunting and had cows. He is preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Jeremy Osteen.

Tony is survived by his wife, Martha Sue (Byrd) Osteen; his son, Michael (Linda) Osteen; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Billy (Sandy) Osteen, Glen Herring, Todd Herring; sisters, Pam (David) Faustino and Mary Ellen “Muff” Osteen, Pam (Larry) Edmonds, Cathy Block; numerous extended family also survive.

A celebration of Tony’s life was held on February 4th at the Summit Church in Cross City.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Cora Mae Ripley

Cora Mae Ripley of Trenton, FL passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at North Florida Regional Hospital. She was 77 years old.

Cora was born on March 12, 1944 to Frank Marion and Myrtle Swilley Ripley in Trenton, FL and was a lifelong resident of Trenton and Gainesville. She retired from the State of Florida Department of Corrections and was a member of Union Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her father, Frank Marion Ripley; her mother, Myrtle Alene Ripley; brothers, Eldridge Nelus Ripley, infant Baby Boy Ripley; sisters, Delores Jesse Purvis, Margie Marion Darden, Lottie Elaine Cannon; husband, Henry Jackson Studstill and son, Bruce Jackson Studstill.

She is survived by her son, CMSgt (Ret) Terry Jackson (Elva) Studstill of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Kandace Michelle Russell Boger, William Kirk Russell, Bruce Alan Studstill, Brittnee Kayla Willis, Natalie Gibson Hammond and Quinn Tyler Gleason; great-grandchildren, Ansley Lynn Studstill and Emmy Grace Studstill of Trenton, Julian Miles Friedrich Hoyos, Michael Simone Boger, Billie Sophia Boger, and Bodhi Balu Bennet Boger of Greensboro, NC and Tristan Grey Willis, William Perry Willis, Giovanni Gibson Santiago and Joelle Ann Hammond of Kennesaw, GA.

Graveside services for Ms. Ripley were held on February 13th at Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Andy Cook officiating.

_______________

Ada “Lu” Bagley Floyd Rowland

Ada “Lu” Bagley Floyd Rowland passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Ayers Health and Rehab. She was 95 years old.

Mrs. Lu was born August 11, 1926 to Albert Sydney Bagley and Zona Wood Bagley of Trenton, FL. She graduated from Trenton High School and was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County. Shortly after high school she married Albert F. Floyd, Sr. of Trenton. They had four children. While raising their children in Gilchrist County, they believed in hard work and dedication. They opened and operated The Country Kitchen in Trenton and a family quail farm where they raised and sold quail to businesses and families of the Tri-county area. In 1985, Albert passed from a heart attack unexpectedly. In 1988, Lu married Robert Carl Rowland of Trenton.

Over the years her hobbies included cooking for large and small crowds, sewing dresses for her grandchildren and their baby dolls. She enjoyed the outdoors whether it be gardening, tending to her rose bushes or planting lilies. She enjoyed the outside air and loved the afternoon sunsets. Not a day went by without her reading her Bible. She also loved listening to Gospel Music. She was always lending a helping hand to someone in need. She loved the Lord and her family. She was a member of the Bethel Church of Christ and a member of the Joyful Heart Quilting Club.

One of her favorite Scriptures was “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind; and Love your neighbor as yourself”. Luke 10:27

She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert F. Floyd, Sr.; husband, Robert Carl Rowland; parents, Albert and Zona Bagley; still born infant son, Thomas Doran Floyd; brother, Travis Bagley; daughter-in-law, Irene Cannon Floyd and grandson, Todd Floyd.

Mrs. Lu is survived by her son, Albert Fredrick Floyd Jr. of Alachua; daughter, Linda Gail Floyd Philman (Keith) of Bell, and Reese (Lisa) Rowland of Trenton; grandchildren, Sheree Lewis of Alachua, Robin M. Floyd of Alachua, Kelly J. Philman (Rachelle) of Bell, Krystal L. Philman Holley (Todd) of Bell, Brett (Jenna) Rowland of Trenton, and Sarah (Matt) Bradley of Trenton; great-grandchildren, Zachary Lewis of Alachua, Alysha Lewis Bruner of Alachua, Easton-Luke of Alachua, Kason Philman of Bell, Shawn Holley (Maddi) of Gainesville, Abbie Gail Holley of Bell, and three other great-grandchildren; Amy and Aubrey both of Alachua; a host of extended family also survive.

A funeral to honor Mrs. Lu’s life was held on February 16th at Watson-Milton Funeral Home in Trenton. Her interment was at Center Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton, Trenton.

For those wanting to prepare food for the family, they are receiving food at the River House located at 56 NE 931st Brandford, FL 32008.

_______________

Robert Harrison Stanley

Mr. Robert Harrison Stanley, 82, of Newberry, FL passed away peacefully at Tri-County Hospice Care Center on January 21, 2022.

Mr. Stanley was born in Williston, FL on March 27, 1939. He worked as a painter for the University of Florida until his retirement. Mr. Stanley enjoyed fishing and watching the Florida Gators football. He was also a member of Union Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lillian Watson Stanley; his sisters, Frances Stanley and Gloria Branning; his sons, Robert, Jr. and Charles Stanley; and step-daughters, Margie and Marsha Denton.

Mr. Stanley is survived by his wife of 36 years, Margaret Woods Stanley of Newberry; his daughters, Shirley Bricher of South Carolina, Cindy Antwine of Waycross, GA, Tammy (Jerry) Price of Norwich, NY, Candy Shaw of Trenton, FL, Valerie Benton of Newberry, FL, Donna Adams of Rockville, IN, and Michelle (Stacey) Stanley of Newberry, FL; his sister, Janet (Carlton) Shealy of Newberry, FL; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A service to honor Mr. Stanley was held February 11, 2022 at Union Baptist Church in Newberry, FL. He was laid to rest at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following the service. Services were officiated by Bro. Travis Moody and Bro. Andy Cook.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer-Milton Funeral Home, Lake Butler, FL.

_______________

Jeffrey “Westy" S. Westenberger

Jeffrey S. Westenberger “Westy” age 62, of Bell, FL and Menasha, WI, passed away Friday, February 11th, 2022 in Bell, FL. Jeffrey was born May 7, 1959 in Neenah, WI, son of the late Marvin and Gladys (Harper) Westenberger.

Jeffrey was an owner-operator truck driver. Survivors include his one and only son, Jesse S. Westenberger; six brothers and two sisters: Wayne (Deb) of Neenah, WI; Terry from FL; Patricia (Milt) Lewis of Appleton, WI; Michael (Susan) of Neenah, WI; Ronald (Peggy) of Neenah, WI; Robert (Beverly) Somer of Oneida, WI; Peter (Phoebe) Dollar of Bell, FL; Lori (Mike) Greenman of Waupaca, WI; numerous niece’s and nephew’s, which are too many to list, (you know who you all are) also survive.

Jeff “Westy” did what he loved to do, driving a truck and traveling all over the country. Along the way he made numerous friends, you all know who you are, and shared his adventures with us all on Facebook. Facebook and Packer games will never be the same without him. Everyone knew he loved to party and eat his favorite Steak and Lobster along with a good “Old Fashioned”. Eat and drink hardy beloved father, brother, uncle and friend until we all meet again.

A huge thank you to Peter and Phoebe for helping Jeff when he needed it the most.

A Celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at his favorite bar, the Lucky Dogz, in Neenah, WI, which is being planned for May 7th which would have been his 63rd birthday.

_______________