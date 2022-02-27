February 24, 2022 Obituaries

Share !



Dorothy Lou Phillips

Dorothy Lou Phillips, 89, of Newberry, FL passed away February 20, 2022.

Mrs. Phillips was born September 14, 1932 in Starke, FL, but had lived in Newberry since 1972 after moving there from Largo, FL. She was a member of the Union Baptist Church in Newberry and had worked for many years as a farmer. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and family time.

Mrs. Phillips is survived by her daughters, Patsy Gail Wilson of Newberry and Glenda (Jeff) Owen of Newberry; six grandchildren, Amy Jean Swan, Jason Garrett Colson, Kyle Lee Davis, Stephanie Laine Archer, Krista Lyn Phillips, and Jennifer Marquis; 18 great grandchildren; brothers, Eugene Thomas of Crystal River and Larry Thomas of Jena; sisters, Louvenia Thomas of Jena and Clarisse Thomas of Cross City. She is preceded in death by her husband Temon Phillips and two sons, Gary and Randal Phillips.

Funeral services for Mrs. Phillips will be held 11 :00 AM Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Union Baptist Church in Newberry, with Rev. Travis Moody officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Newberry.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Thank You from the Alton Langford Family

Thank you to our family, friends and neighbors for all your kindness during this difficult time. For your visits, calls, text, cards, flowers, food and donations to Haven Hospice of Chiefland. Thank you to Otis Evans and staff at Rick Gooding Funeral Home, the pallbearers, Brother Bowdoin, Brother Joey and Al Woods for the beautiful service, and Rosa for the lovely song.

_____________