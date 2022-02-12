February 3, 2022 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2021-CP-000069

IN RE: CHARLES ANTHONY HOLT,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Charles Anthony Holt, deceased, whose date of death was August 28, 2021, whose Social Security Number is XXX-XX-1788 is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main St, #1004, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 27, 2022.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

ADAM LEE LAW PLLC

Adam J. Lee, Esquire

FL Bar No.: 0072083

4735 NW 53rd Ave, Suite A

Gainesville, FL 32653

Email: adam@adamleelaw.com

Email: legalassist@adamleelaw.com

Telephone: (352) 373-5500

Attorney for Petitioner

Personal Representative:

SHAWN L. HOLT

5310 SE 50th Street

Trenton, FL 32693

Petitioner

Publish January 27 and February 3, 2022

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS LIFT STATION #1 REHABILITATION

The City of Trenton, Florida is requesting proposals for Lift Station #1 Rehabilitation. Contact Clay Harris at 352-221-4504, or City Hall at 352-463-4000 for the SCOPE OF WORK.

Publish February 3, 2022

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of MANATEE MEDICARE & MORE, located at PO BOX 12, TRENTON, FL 32693, in the County of Gilchrist, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Bell, Florida, this 3rd day of February, 2022. Owner: Linda Hagen.

Publish February 3, 2022

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. – SUP 2022-01 – A request by Ozie Parrish, as applicant, and Tommy Parrish and Michelle M. Parrish, husband and wife, as owner, for approval of a Special Use Permit to allow a home occupation for gunsmithing and legal firearm sales in an Agriculture (A-2) and Agriculture (A-5) split land use category located on approximately 24.67 acres, more or less, at location described as 5252 SE 76th Trail, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida, Tax Parcel Number: 04-10-16-0000-0004-0000. The property is described by a lengthy metes and bounds legal description and is located in Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida.

4:20 p.m. – SP 2022-01 – A request by Ozie Parrish, as applicant, and Tommy Parrish and Michelle M. Parrish, husband and wife, as owner, for Site and Development Plan approval to allow a home occupation for gunsmithing and legal firearm sales in an Agriculture (A-2) and Agriculture (A-5) split land use category located on approximately 24.67 acres, more or less, at location described as 5252 SE 76th Trail, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida. Tax Parcel Number: 04-10-16-0000-0004-0000. The property is described by a lengthy metes and bounds legal description and is located in Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County Florida.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to ensure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

WILLIAM M. MARTIN, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON,

CLERK OF COURT

Publish February 3, 2022

NOTICE OF

SPECIAL WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a SPECIAL WORKSHOP on Monday February 7, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss Impact Fee Process:

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to ensure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

WILLIAM M. MARTIN, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON,

CLERK OF COURT

Publish February 3, 2022

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 21-2022-CP-0001

Division: Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

THOMAS ALSTON CHAPMAN

Deceased.

___________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Thomas Alston Chapman, deceased, whose date of death was December 9, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main St., Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 3, 2022.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Susan L. Mikolaitis

E-mail: mikolaitis@binghampa.com

Alt. E-mail: jewell@binghampa.com

Florida Bar No. 676284

Bingham & Mikolaitis, P. A.

14811 NW 140th St.

Alachua, Florida 32615

Telephone: (386) 462-5120

Personal Representative:

Jane M. Chapman

22392 SW SR 47

Fort White, Florida 32038

Publish February 3 and 10, 2022

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT FOR GILCHRIST

COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 21-2022-CP-000003

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RONALD ALLEN HICKS,

Decedent

___________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate Ronald Allen Hicks, deceased, File number: 21-2022-CP-000003 is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate division, the address of which is 112 S. Main, Trenton, FL 32693 and mailing address is: P.O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693 and that the names and address of the personal representative and personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court. WITHIN LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE is FEBRUARY 3, 2022.

Personal Representative: TAMMI ROBERTSON HICKS

Attorney for Personal Representative

B. LARRY SMITH

SMITH LAW FIRM, LLC B. LARRY SMITH, ESQUIRE FBN 152687 B. SHANNON SMITH, ESQUIRE

FBN: 0022028

Counsel for Personal Representative 322 East Park Avenue Chiefland FL 32626

352-490-5353/ Fax 352-490-5337

smithlawservice@smithlawfirm.org

Publish February 3 and 10, 2022

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT FOR GILCHRIST

COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 21-2022-CP-000002

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SHELLY KATE HICKS,

Decedent

___________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate Shelly Kate Hicks, deceased, File number: 21-2022-CP-000002 is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate division, the address of which is 112 S. Main, Trenton, FL 32693 and mailing address is: P.O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693 and that the names and address of the personal representative and personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court. WITHIN LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE is FEBRUARY 3, 2022.

Personal Representative: TRAVIS LAW

Attorney for Personal Representative

B. LARRY SMITH

SMITH LAW FIRM, LLC B. LARRY SMITH, ESQUIRE FBN 152687 B. SHANNON SMITH, ESQUIRE

FBN: 0022028

Counsel for Personal Representative 322 East Park Avenue Chiefland FL 32626

352-490-5353/ Fax 352-490-5337

smithlawservice@smithlawfirm.org

Publish February 3 and 10, 2022

