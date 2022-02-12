February 3, 2022 Obituaries

Share !



Janet Lynn Bass

Janet Lynn Bass, age 68 of Bell, Florida, passed away on January 25, 2022 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on February 18, 1953, in Vero Beach, FL to Leonard and Lena Purvis. Mrs. Bass met and married the love of her life, Thomas Bass in Vero, FL. In 1987, they moved to Bell, FL to raise their family. She loved crossword puzzles, yard selling, and more than anything, her family, especially her grandbabies. She was very passionate about her faith and was a member of the Foundation 129 Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Thomas Bass; her parents; brothers, Jack Purvis, Bill Purvis and Gene Purvis; and her sisters, Polly Roberts, Alma Baker and Shirley Keen.

Janet is survived by her children, Joshua (Jennifer) McLaughlin and Maralena (Robert) Phillips; grandchildren, Caitlyn (Logan) Miller, Wesley, Hannah, Alexys, Alana, Chase, Robby (Jenn) Tyler, Bryanne, Cara, Becca, Ben, Carter, Malorie and Zoey; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

A Celebration of Life to honor Mr. and Mrs. Bass will be held on Saturday, February 5th at 11:00 am at Foundation 129 Church in Bell, FL. Pastor Joshua Hutchinson will be officiating the service.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Thomas G. Bass

Mr. Thomas G. Bass, age 66 of Bell, FL, passed away on January 20, 2022 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born on October 30, 1955 in Madison County to Oscar Frederick Bass, Sr. and Abbie Colvin. He moved to Vero Beach where he met and married Janet Purvis. They moved to Bell, FL in June of 1987 and made it their hometown. Mr. Bass and his family were passionate about their faith and were members of Foundation 129 Church. Thomas enjoyed everything outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was always known to be the green thumb of the family because he could grow anything. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Fred Bass, Jr.

Mr. Bass is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Janet Bass; his children, Joshua (Jennifer) McLaughlin and Maralena (Robert) Phillips; grandchildren, Caitlyn (Logan) Miller, Wesley, Hannah, Alexys, Alana, Chase, Robby (Jenn)Tyler, Bryanne, Cara, Becca, Ben, Carter, Malorie and Zoey; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Vann (Suzanne) Bass; sisters, Jane (Dale) Evans and Julie Bass; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

_______________

Susan Maxine Birchfield

Susan Maxine Birchfield, 89, of Cross City, FL passed away January 7, 2022.

Mrs. Birchfield was born September 15, 1932 to the late Happy and Julia Whitby. She loved the Lord and had served as a pastor at My House of Prayer Church. She enjoyed all aspects of church work and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Birchfield is survived by her sons, Thomas Michael Burnett, Kenneth Edward Burnett, both of Whittier, NC and Jeffrey David (Carla) Burnett of Chiefland, FL; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeffrey and Alexis; six great grandchildren; and her brother Sambo Whitby of Cross City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Birchfield and sons, Aldo and Steven.

Funeral services for Mrs. Birchfield were held January 14, 2022 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Rev Sammy Corbin officiating. Burial followed at Cross City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Mary Goode Carlisle

Mary Goode Carlisle of Newberry, FL passed away on December 22, 2021. She was 83 years old.

She loved and was loved by so many. Mary was born in Forest Grove on November 22, 1937 and was the thirteenth child of fifteen children belonging to Roger and Victoria Goode.

She worked for the Alachua County School Board for 27 years as a Teacher’s Aid, P.E. Instructor and Coach for Newberry Jr./Sr. High School. During the summer months she taught swimming lessons for 10 years. She attended and was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Newberry for 50+ years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, J.W. “Tommy” Carlisle of Newberry; son, T.S. ”Stanley” Carlisle (Elizabeth) of St. Augustine; daughter, Pamela Carlisle Oliver of Alachua; brother’s, Bobbie Goode of Waccasassa and Monroe Goode of Newberry; sister’s, Doretta Jones of Gainesville, Jean Smith of Newberry, Faye Davis of Jacksonville; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Roger and Victoria Goode, Mary was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Michael D. Oliver, Sr.; brother’s, Cecil Goode, Dalton Goode and Bailey Goode; sister’s, Mina Bush, Della Rooks, Josie Jones, Betty Parker, Ann Suggs and Louise “Punk” Hunt.

Honoring Mary’s wishes, there will be no public ceremony.

_______________

Lynda Sharon Field

Ms. Lynda Sharon Field, age 76 of Lake City, FL, passed away on January 29, 2022 at the Lake City Medical Center.

She was born on January 17, 1946 in Gainesville to James Wesley Phillips and Emily Lee (Finley) Phillips. She grew up in Alachua and graduated from Sante Fe High School. Ms. Field then married, John Edwin Field. They spent many years in Gainesville before spending several years traveling around taking care of plantations. After they retired, they moved to Trenton where she spent the last 20 years. She was always on the lookout for antiques. She loved to frequent yard sales and craft shows. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Edwin Field and her parents, James Wesley and Emily Lee Phillips.

Ms. Field is survived by her son, John (Rebecca) Field of Trenton; grandchildren, Cody and Patricia Field both of Trenton; great-granddaughter, Emma Lynn Field; brother, James (Judy) Phillips of Panama City; sister; Emma Edwards of Lake City; numerous extended family members also survive.

A Celebration of Ms. Field’s Life will be held on Saturday, February 5, at 12:00 pm at the Watson-Milton Funeral Home in Trenton. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 11:00 pm. Watson-Milton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

_______________

Susan Ann Martin

Ms. Susan Ann Martin, 60, was called home on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 while in the care of Vitas Healthcare Hospice at North Dade Nursing and Rehab Center, in Miami, FL.

Susan was born on March 19, 1961 in Trenton, FL to William J. Yarghn and Nancy L. Stancel Yarghn. She was a resident of North Dade Nursing and Rehab Center of Miami, FL for the last two years. Prior to this, she had lived in Branford, FL. She was a member of the Branford Church of God in Branford, FL.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother; sister, Becky Yarghn and brother, Billy R. Yarghn. She is survived by two sons, Jesse and Timothy Martin both of Branford, a brother David S. Yarghn of Old Town, FL; three sisters, Mary Driver of Old Town FL, Linda L. (Jerry) Gibson of Branford, FL, Alice A. Yarghn of Trenton, FL; and a host of nieces and nephews, as well as friends.

A service to honor Susan’s life was held on January 14, 2022 at the Watson-Milton Funeral Home in Trenton. The service was officiated by Pastor Dale Dansby. Arrangements are under the care of Watson-Milton Funeral Home of Trenton, Florida.

_______________

Grady Richardson

Grady Richardson, 82, of Trenton FL passed away January 6, 2022.

He was the youngest child of Theo Walter Richardson and Gussie Herring of Leo, South Carolina. He moved to Miami in 1951 and started working for Clark Brothers Die service in 1955 where he became a pioneer in manufacturing steel rule cutting dies for boxes and the printing industry. He was a devoted Christian and family man that enjoyed fishing and especially cooking. His golden years were spent with his wife of 64 years on a farm in Trenton. To know him was to love him.

He is preceded in death by his son, Rodney. He is survived by his wife, Martha of Trenton FL; his sons, Grady Jr. (Denise) of Palm Coast FL, Rocky of Gainesville FL and Troy (Kim) of Macclenny FL; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life event on March 12, 2022 at the American Legion Hall in Newberry FL.