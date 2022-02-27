Last Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 21-2022-CP-0001

Division: Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

THOMAS ALSTON CHAPMAN

Deceased.

___________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Thomas Alston Chapman, deceased, whose date of death was December 9, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main St., Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 3, 2022.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Susan L. Mikolaitis

E-mail: mikolaitis@binghampa.com

Alt. E-mail: jewell@binghampa.com

Florida Bar No. 676284

Bingham & Mikolaitis, P. A.

14811 NW 140th St.

Alachua, Florida 32615

Telephone: (386) 462-5120

Personal Representative:

Jane M. Chapman

22392 SW SR 47

Fort White, Florida 32038

Publish February 3 and 10, 2022

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT FOR GILCHRIST

COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 21-2022-CP-000003

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RONALD ALLEN HICKS,

Decedent

___________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate Ronald Allen Hicks, deceased, File number: 21-2022-CP-000003 is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate division, the address of which is 112 S. Main, Trenton, FL 32693 and mailing address is: P.O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693 and that the names and address of the personal representative and personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court. WITHIN LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE is FEBRUARY 3, 2022.

Personal Representative: TAMMI ROBERTSON HICKS

Attorney for Personal Representative

B. LARRY SMITH

SMITH LAW FIRM, LLC B. LARRY SMITH, ESQUIRE FBN 152687 B. SHANNON SMITH, ESQUIRE

FBN: 0022028

Counsel for Personal Representative 322 East Park Avenue Chiefland FL 32626

352-490-5353/ Fax 352-490-5337

smithlawservice@smithlawfirm.org

Publish February 3 and 10, 2022

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT FOR GILCHRIST

COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 21-2022-CP-000002

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SHELLY KATE HICKS,

Decedent

___________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate Shelly Kate Hicks, deceased, File number: 21-2022-CP-000002 is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate division, the address of which is 112 S. Main, Trenton, FL 32693 and mailing address is: P.O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693 and that the names and address of the personal representative and personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court. WITHIN LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE is FEBRUARY 3, 2022.

Personal Representative: TRAVIS LAW

Attorney for Personal Representative

B. LARRY SMITH

SMITH LAW FIRM, LLC B. LARRY SMITH, ESQUIRE FBN 152687 B. SHANNON SMITH, ESQUIRE

FBN: 0022028

Counsel for Personal Representative 322 East Park Avenue Chiefland FL 32626

352-490-5353/ Fax 352-490-5337

smithlawservice@smithlawfirm.org

Publish February 3 and 10, 2022

____________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that MICHAEL LOUIS HARDIN, owner, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HIGH QUALITY HOME SERVICES located at 3287 NE CAITLIN LANE, BELL, Florida 32619 intends to register the said name in Gilchrist county with the Division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.

Publish February 10, 2022

_______________

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY

TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD

BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: March 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. Client/Senior Services Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 1.888.585.9008

CONFERENCE CODE: 864 183 272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, to reduce the risk of becoming infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 and potentially spreading it to others, fully vaccinated people should wear a mask indoors in public if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission; if someone in their household is immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease; or if someone in their household is unvaccinated.

For additional information or to obtain a copy of the agenda interested persons may contact: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; godfrey@ncfrpc.org or 352.955.2200. The meeting agenda will be posted at https://www.ncfprc.org/transportation-disadvantaged.

Any person may submit written or other physical evidence which he or she intends to offer into evidence during the meeting to Lynn Godfrey, Senior Planner, at North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; or godfrey@ncfrpc.org.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Publish February 10, 2022

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 19000029CA

Chimera REO 2018-NR1 LLC Plaintiff,

vs.

Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George; Tammy Mosher; Rick Asbell; Mike Asbell; Garrett Asbell; David Asbell; Thomas F. Wilson; Unknown Spouse of Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George; Unknown Spouse of Tammy Mosher; Unknown Spouse of Rick Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Mike Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Garrett Asbell; Unknown Spouse of David Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Thomas F. Wilson; Clerk of the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida; Unknown Parties in Possession #1, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants; Unknown Parties in Possession #2, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendants(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants

Defendant(s).

________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to order rescheduling foreclosure sale or Final Judgement, entered in Civil Case No. 19000029CA of the Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Chimera REO 2018-NR1 LLC, Plaintiff and Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George are defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash AT https://gilchrist.realforeclosure.com, AT 11:00 A.M. on February 28, 2022, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to-wit:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 23, NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 246.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID NORTH LINE, NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 66.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°16’53” EAST, 660.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’19” WEST, 66.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 660.00 FEET TO AFORSAID NORTH LINE OF SECTION 23 AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE RUN SOUTH TO THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF A COUNTY ROAD, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 246.83 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°16’53” EAST, 660.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’19” WEST, 246.83 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 120.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53’ WEST, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’19” WEST, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 330.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

COMMENCE AT NORTHWEST CORNER OF NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, AS A POINT OF REFERENCE, THENCE GO SOUTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 330 FEET TO AND FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), 210 FEET, THENCE EAST 210 FEET, PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), THENCE NORTH 210 FEET, THENCE WEST 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact the ADA Coordinator, 201 E. University Ave, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 491-4490 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification of the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Gilchrist County, Florida

JA Parrish

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Publish February 10 and 17, 2022

___________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, February 14, 2022, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular

Commission Meeting,

January 24, 2022

2. December Financial and Expenditure Reports

E. CRA Items

1. Concert/Food Truck Rally Report

F. Action Items

1. Bids for Lift Station

Rehabilitation

2. Neighborhood Street Signs

3. Reorganization of Public Works Management

4. Approval for Purchase of Excavator

5. Proposed Lease of Old City Hall

G. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish: February 10, 2022

___________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Thursday, February 24 , 2022 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. Time Certain – Final Subdivision Plat approval for a subdivision to be know as “GREEN PASTURES SUBDIVISION”, a subdivision in Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, by Gene Parrish, Parrish Land Surveying, as applicant for David W. Padot, Jennifer Padot Collins, Brent A. Harbour and Kathryn B. Harbour.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to ensure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

WILLIAM M. MARTIN, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish February 17, 2022

_______________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of MANATEE MEDICARE & MORE, located at P O BOX 12, TRENTON, FL 32693, in the County of Gilchrist, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Bell, Florida, this 3rd day of February, 2022.

Owner: Manatee Insurance Solutions LLC

Publish February 17, 2022

_______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc. will sell at public sale at auction the following vehicles to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 the Florida Statutes on 03/17/2022 at 10 A.M. *Sale will occur where vehicles are located* 2005 Toyota

VIN#JTEGP21A950066790. At: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693. Any person(s) claiming any interests in above vehicle contact: Rainbow Title & Lien Inc, 954-920-6020. *ALL AUCTIONS HELD WITH RESERVE* - some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

Publish February 17, 2022

____________________

NOTICE TO OWNER AND ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ATTACHED PROPERTY

Pursuant to Florida Statutes section 705.103, notice is hereby given by the City of Trenton Department of Public Safety that it is in possession of the following described lost or abandoned property:

Smith and Wesson 38 –

Serial # 55283

Smith and Wesson 38 –

Serial # 18K3249

Smith and Wesson 357 –

Serial # 4K10767

Smith and Wesson 357 –

Serial #49K1374

Smith and Wesson 357 –

Serial # 36337

Smith and Wesson 357 –

Serial # 42423

Colt 38 – Serial # 81537

Colt 357 – Serial # 68146V

Smith and Wesson 9mm –

Serial # A695363

Smith and Wesson 9mm –

Serial # KLF1907

Smith and Wesson 9mm –

Serial # A423588

Smith and Wesson 9mm –

Serial # A830702

Smith and Wesson 9mm –

Serial # A699102

Smith and Wesson 9mm –

Serial # TBJ9105

Smith and Wesson 9mm –

Serial # TCJ1472

Ruger 9mm – Serial # 30267419

Ruger 9mm – Serial # 30267483

Ruger 9mm – Serial # 30254971

Ruger 9mm – Serial # 30763791

Ruger 9mm – Serial # 30229474

Ruger 9mm – Serial # 30416617

Ruger 9mm – Serial # 30372137

Ruger 9mm – Serial # 30012503

Ruger 40 – Serial # 34007751

Beretta 9mm – Serial # D817172

Cash - $405.00

The Department shall retain custody of the property for 90 days unless the rightful owner provides adequate proof to the Department to permit the rightful owner of the property to identify and claim it. Following the expiration of 90 days the Department may at its discretion then elect to retain the lost or abandoned property for use by the unit of government, donate the property to a charitable organization, sell the property in accordance with Florida Statutes, or trade the property to another unit of local government or state agency.

Persons claiming an ownership interest in the property described herein shall contact Chief Matthew Rexroat, Trenton Department of Public Safety, at telephone number (352) 463-4010, or by regular U.S. mail delivery to 500 North Main Street, Trenton FL. 32693.

Notice of the intended disposition of the property shall be published for two (2) consecutive weeks as required by Florida Statutes.

Chief Matthew Rexroat

Trenton Department of Public Safety

Publish February 17 and 24, 2022

______________

______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners, acting also as the Community Redevelopment Agency and the Planning and Zoning Board, will meet in Regular Session Monday, February 28, 2022, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call To Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular

Commission Meeting,

February 14, 2022

E. Planning & Zoning Board

1. SD 2022-01 – Ace China Restaurant

F. CRA Items

1. Proposed Shuffle Court

G. Action Items

1. Proposed Lease of Old City Hall

2. Approval of Mutual Aid Agreement – Trenton PS &

Chiefland PD

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish February 24, 2022

_______________

PUBLIC AVAILABILITY OF HAZARDOUS MATERIALS INFORMATION

Pursuant to Section 324 of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act, the following information is available to the public upon request during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday, at the North Central Florida Local Emergency Planning Committee, located at 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, FL 32653-1603.

·Hazardous Chemical Inventory (Tier Two) Forms

·Shelter In Place Training Assistance

·Safety Data Sheets

·Emergency Release Follow-up Reports

·Hazards Analyses for Section 302 Facilities

·Local Emergency Planning Committee Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Plan

·How-to-Comply Information for Hazardous Materials Users

·Free Hazardous Materials Response Training for First Responders

The North Central Florida Local Emergency Planning Committee serves Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor, and Union Counties. To obtain information on the above items, please contact Lauren Yeatter, AICP, Senior Planner, at 352.955.2200, ext. 113, email yeatter@ncfrpc.org or visit www.ncflepc.org.

Publish February 24, 2022

__________________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a Board Meeting on Thursday, March 10th, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at the Gilchrist County Public Library, in Trenton, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3170 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Publish January 24, 2022