Riverside Christian Wranglers to play 11 Man football in 2022

Riverside Christian in Trenton Florida started a flag football team in 2015. While having success they decided to move up to 6 man tackle football in the Florida Christian Association of Private and Parochial Schools (FCAPPS) league in 2016. They went through growing pains for the first couple of years, then with the leadership of Coach Steven Hall they won a State Championship in 2018. In 2019, they were State Runner up, and in 2020 won their 2nd FCAPPS 6 man State Championship. This past season Riverside decided to move up to 8 man football in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference (SSAC) where they finished as the State Runner up. For the 2022 Football season, Riverside will be making the jump and playing 11 man in the SSAC. This is a huge step and such a big accomplishment for a School with the enrollment of under 200 students K-12.

Riverside has had two football players sign to play football in college. Cohen Begue is attending Warner University and Zach Hall is attending Central Methodist University and University of Fort Lauderdale. The Wranglers return several players with college offers for the upcoming 2022 season. Riverside Christian expects to have a successful season as they try to build their program. They will face St. Francis Catholic of Gainesville in a Spring game on May 19th at 7pm. The Wranglers will face the Dixie County Bears on September 18th in a Fall Kickoff Classic.