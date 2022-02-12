School Board Presented Update on Trenton High School Construction Project

Share !



By Janet Bradley

At the School Board Meeting on February 1st, Daniel Keil, from Keil Architects, presented the current status of the Trenton High School Special Facilities Project.

The first phase of the project has included the cafetorium project which will come to completion in the near future. This phase of the construction also included site work, underground electrical upgrades, improved drainage and lighting, development of water retention areas, and canopies for buildings. The cost of this phase of the project when completed will total $11.2 million.

At the completion of the 2021-2022 school year, removal of the current media center and the current cafeteria will begin. A utilities and maintenance building will be partially removed, and a new metal building will be constructed between the current location and the Ag building to house utilities and maintenance. The removal of the current cafeteria will allow for site work to begin for a parking lot and drop off area for middle school students.

Lighting will be updated across the campus under walkways and in parking lots in front of, and south of the Administration Building. For safety reasons, fire alarms will also be updated. The current auditorium will begin its transition into the new media center beginning with a new roof. Other buildings receiving new roofs will be the Administration Building and the band building. These projects will cost around $2.5 million.

After these projects, the cafetorium project, and other miscellaneous costs, $1.6 million will remain in the budget. Director of Finance David Dose stated, “With the money that remains, we will be purchasing dining room furniture and roll down gates for the cafeteria. Some roofing will be done, a digital message sign will be purchased for the front of the school, and the HVAC system will be replaced in building 32 (middle school building). Other areas of need will see carpet being replaced and interior painting in designated areas. Also, some lighting will be replaced to be more energy efficient.”

School Board Member Michelle Crawford, a member of the Special Facilities Construction Committee, shared, “We have tried to be good stewards of the funds the state has given us. It has been a long process, but we are beginning to see this project move into some of the final phases, and we are pleased with a much-needed facelift on the Trenton High School campus.”

Members of the committee are Superintendent Jim Surrency, Assistant Superintendent Darby Allen, Director of Operations David Spencer, Director of Finance David Dose, School Board Member Michelle Crawford, and Trenton High School Principal Cheri Langford.