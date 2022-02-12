Whittington named the Teacher of the Year, Hill selected as Employee of the Year

Share !



The Gilchrist County Rotary Club, again, hosted a lunch to honor the Teachers of the Year and the Support Person of the Year, on Monday, January 31st. Superintendent Dr. Jim Surrency thanked the Rotary members for hosting the event. The highlight of the meeting was the announcement of the countywide Teacher of the Year and the countywide Employee of the Year.

Dr. Surrency stated that Rotary had always been there to support the schools in Gilchrist County. He remarked on how the past couple of years have been hard on our schools because of Covid, but despite Covid the school district has persevered because of their great employees. He also praised the community and businesses for working with the schools to make GCSD a successful district.

Brooke Whittington was named Bell Elementary School Teacher of the Year by her peers. In addition, she was selected as Countywide Teacher of the Year, by a committee of professionals from outside the county.

Brooke is in her 5th year at Bell Elementary School as a 4th grade teacher. Before that she served as a paraprofessional at BES. Brooke is an example of what a teacher with “withitness” truly is, according to her Principal Suzanne Mathe. “Going into her classroom is a treat for any teacher or administrator because what you see is an amazing style of teaching that clearly awes the students in her class. Her pedagogical abilities are amazing, yet the relationships that she has with her students makes her stand out as one of the most incredible teachers I’ve had the pleasure to work with,” stated Principal Mathe.

Brooke has been the Varsity Cheerleader coach for the past 7 years, and the co-sponsor of the yearbook committee, just to name a few of her extra-curricular activities.

Debbie Hill was picked as the Employee of the Year by the District office staff. Then, she was picked as the overall countywide Employee of the Year by an outside committee. She is one of eight educational support personnel that was in the competition. Debbie works at the county office as a Finance Officer. David Dose, the Director of Finance, praised Debbie for the fine job she does for the school district. He said she has many duties keep up with including payroll and she is known around the office as a hard worker.

The other Teachers of the Year from each school in the county included Kathy Sites, who teachers Science at Bell Middle High School. She was praised for her technology skills. Her principal Brent Douglas said, she understood the Canvas online program and helped all the teachers at Bell Middle/High when they had to implement Canvas during the Covid shut down in 2020. She has taught for 27 years and for most of that time it has been locally. She was also Teacher of the year in 2014. It is known that she is the kind of teacher who comes in early and stays late and is known to be a very hard worker.

Angela Loy, was chosen as the Teacher of the Year for Trenton Elementary School. Her Principal Ronda Adkins said she has been with the District for 8 years and she is the Safety Patrol sponsor for 5th Grade. Principal Adkins said, she wears many hats at TES. Angela runs meetings, sees students, calls names for pick up, morning hall duty in building 3, has lunch duty for 1st grade, counsels students, handles parent concerns and much more. According to Principal Adkins she is very flexible and loves building relationships with students.

Jacob Douglas, who teaches math at Trenton Middle High, was picked as their Teacher of the Year. Jacob has been teaching for the past five years at THS. According to Principal Cheri Langford, Jacob is a fantastic math teacher. When Principal Langford asked the students in Jacob’s class, what they liked about him, they said, “He does not make us feel dumb.” Jacob brakes down math so students can understand it. Langford said, “Jacob Douglas is a huge asset to THS, math teachers are hard to come by. We are blessed to have him.”

Dena Stevens, a bookkeeper at Bell Elementary School, was selected as their Support Person of the Year. Before becoming the bookkeeper at BES Dena worked as a guidance clerk at BHS, and then she came to Bell Elementary as their secretary. She has worked for the Gilchrist County School District for the past 10 years.

“Dena is one of the most calm, professional individuals I’ve had the pleasure of working with. She has an incredible talent for making people feel welcome and at peace.” Principal Mathe said.

One of her primary duties is contacting substitute teachers, and she can often be counted on to substitute herself. She always does her job with a smile.

Kristin Prill, was named Support Person of the Year at Bell Middle High School. Principal Brent Douglas said, Kristin is the bookkeeper for the school. She also wears many hats and has lots of duties. She is pleasant person who always has a smile on her face. She also manages the substitute teacher situation at BHS, which is a tough job according to Principal Douglas. Her former Principal Lisa Barry stated that she is a hard worker and that she arrives early and stays late.

Principal Adkins announced that Lori Summers is the school bookkeeper and Support Person of the Year. Lori has worked at Trenton Elementary for 27 years. Principal Adkins said, “Lori Summers is truly the heartbeat of TES.” She is the first one at school everyday, she handles all the substitute issues, she answers phones and deals with buses first thing, plus she greets students when they arrive. She writes tardy notes, has lunchroom duty, and is in charge of the Daddy Daughter Dance. Principal Adkins said, “She is our Go-To girl for everything at TES.”

Guidance Clerk Katie Dukes, at Trenton Middle High School was named their Support Person of the Year. According to Principal Langford, Katie Dukes is absolutely an asset to Trenton High School. She come in early and stays late according to her principal. She is a team player, always willing to put in extra hours to get the job done, and is efficient at knocking the tasks off the “To do” list. Our guidance staff loves working with her, stated Principal Langford.

Carla Whitby, a bus driver for the past 20 years in Gilchrist County was selected by her peers as the Support Person of the Year for the District Bus Garage and Maintance. Carla is known for caring about the students who ride her bus, in turn the students love and respect her. The Gilchrist County School District is extremely lucky to have her as a driver.

After the Teachers of the Year and Support Person of the Year were announced. Rotary President Rick Washburn adjourned the meeting.